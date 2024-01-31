CM Punk is injured and will miss WWE WrestleMania 40, but that doesn’t mean the Second City Saint isn’t giving any blessing.

Punk interacted with Cody Rhodes, who eliminated him from the Royal Rumble matchup last Saturday to earn his next opportunity at WrestleMania, and told the American Nightmare to “finish his story.” This comes after the two had a heated promo exchange the Raw prior, when Punk was still healthy.

Cody already pointed to Roman Reigns after winning the Royal Rumble, an indication that he will choose the Tribal Chief to pursue at Mania 40 after his devastating loss to him a year prior. However, Seth Rollins is campaigning for Cody to fight him instead.

Punk will undergo surgery soon. He is expected to be out at least four months.