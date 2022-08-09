WWE Hall of Famer Edge has accepted a challenge from Damian Priest.

Tonight’s RAW saw Priest issue a challenge to The Rated R Superstar for two weeks from now, on the August 22 RAW episode. That show will take place from Edge’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.

As seen in the post-RAW video released below, Edge accepted the challenge from Priest, and called on him to leave Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at home, to meet him one-on-one in the ring. Edge reminded Priest of some of their history, and lashed out at Priest for wanting to end his career in his hometown.

The storyline between Edge, The Mysterios and The Judgment Day continued on this week’s RAW, as seen in the clips below. Edge apologized to Dominik Mysterio for last week’s accidental Spear, but Dominik shoved him and didn’t want to hear it. Priest and Balor later delivered heel promos in the ring, and that’s where Priest issued the challenge for Toronto, promising to end Edge in front of his friends and family. Rey later told Edge he has no idea where Dominik went off to, and Edge offered to accompany Rey to the ring for his match with Balor. Rey said it would only make things worse.

Balor later defeated Rey in singles action. During the match, Edge came out and fought Priest through the crowd. Shortly after they brawled to the back, Ripley brought out an injured Dominik to the stage and left him laid out. This led to Balor taking advantage of a distracted Rey for the win. WWE later aired a segment where Dominik was getting checked out by trainers backstage.

No other matches have been announced for the Toronto RAW as of this writing.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the current line-up for next week’s RAW from Washington, DC.

