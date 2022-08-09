John Cena won’t be at WWE Clash at the Castle. The former WWE Champion was in Wales for Comic Con, and was asked whether he will be at this show during a Q&A session.

“I’ve been coming to Cardiff to fight for 15-plus years, and every time, it’s exciting and amazing. I’m not going to be at Clash.”

The event will take place on September 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Cena was also asked what his favorite match of his career is.

“My answer is always the same. My next one. I haven’t yet hit the point where I’m fully retired, so I can always say my next one. Someday, I’ll have to reflect back and pick a favorite, but I know I’m not done with the ring, so my next one is my favorite one,” he said.

It is unknown when Cena will return to the ring. Cena hasn’t wrestled on TV since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

