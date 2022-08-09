Riddle is set to return to WWE TV on next week’s RAW episode.

WWE announced tonight during RAW from Cleveland that Riddle will be back on RAW next Monday for an exclusive interview.

This will be Riddle’s first appearance since the beatdown from Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. WWE had announced Rollins vs. Riddle for SummerSlam, but the match was nixed due to an announced storyline injury for Riddle. It’s now believed that Riddle vs. Rollins will take place at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3.

As seen below, Rollins knocked Rollins in a backstage interview with Kevin Patrick on this week’s RAW, noting that Riddle is great at flushing his own potential down the toilet, just ask UFC President Dana White. Rollins also defeated Angelo Dawkins on RAW.

Below is the updated announced line-up for next Monday’s RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

* Riddle returns for exclusive interview

* First round of the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles continues with Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

"As great as @SuperKingofBros could be in that ring he’s even better at flushing his own potential down the toilet. Don’t believe me? Ask @danawhite!" 😲 @WWERollins#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6nkKr3EPcd — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022

