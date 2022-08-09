WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina Snuka have been eliminated from the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Tonight’s RAW saw Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeat Brooke and Snuka in the opening round of the tournament. Kai and Sky will now face the winners of Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki and Doudrop will air next Monday night.

Below are the updated brackets for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions:

LEFT SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

* Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke * Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop (airs next week, August 15) * Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka or Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop RIGHT SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

* Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Xia Li and Shotzi * Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles have been declared vacant since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in mid-May. There is no word yet on if Banks and Naomi will be returning to the company soon, but it has been heavily rumored.

Below is an updated look at the tournament brackets:

