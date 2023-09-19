El Hijo del Vikingo is a highly sought-after wrestler who works for AEW, ROH, and AAA.

During the ROH TV tapings last Saturday, he teamed up with Metalik and Gravity to face Serpentico, Angelico, and Tony Nese. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury during a dive spot.

It was initially thought to be a deep bruise. However, he was later seen using a wheelchair. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Vikingo has a hip injury. This jeopardizes his Mega Championship match against Kommander in AAA this weekend.

Meltzer noted that El hoped to rehab the injury and see if he could go on Saturday, but it’s a touch-and-go situation.