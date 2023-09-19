In May, Jade Cargill lost the AEW TBS Title to Kris Statlander at the AEW Double or Nothing event from Las Vegas, Nevada, snapping Jade’s 60-0 winning streak.

Cargill teased walking away from wrestling for good following the match, and kept off television for months before returning earlier this month.

Cargill left AEW after her rematch with Statlander on Rampage last week. She has signed with WWE and is currently in Orlando, FL, to train at the Performance Center.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is working on high-priority main roster creative for her, which indicates she will be heading there instead of NXT.