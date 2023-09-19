NJPW is returning to the United Kingdom to present the third installment of their Royal Quest event from Copper Box Arena in London, England.
The promotion announced they will air the show live on RevPro’s streaming service, RevPro on Demand. NJPW sent out the following:
Royal Quest III to stream live on RevPro On Demand!
NJPW World broadcast also set to follow
Royal Quest III, October 14, Copper Box Arena London Tickets (ringside A, B sold out! Arena D almost gone!)
Watch RevPro On Demand
On Saturday October 14, NJPW returns to the Copper Box Arena in London for Royal Quest III. A loaded lineup is in store for fans in the home of the first Royal Quest back in 2019, where Kazuchika Okada and Minoru Suzuki met in a memorable classic.
We’re excited to team up with our friends at Revolution Pro Wrestling for the event, which will air live in English on RevPro On Demand. Chris Charlton and United Empire’s Lord Gideon Grey will be bringing the action on what should be an unforgettable evening!
NJPW World subscribers will also be able to watch Royal Quest III at a later date soon after the event. Whether at home, or better yet in person, do not miss Royal Quest III October 14!