SANADA will defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against EVIL in the main event of NJPW’s Destruction tour in Ryogoku.

At a recent press conference, EVIL arrived with the title he had stolen from SANADA, who suggested a Lumberjack match with members from both their factions. EVIL said he would consider it and promised to “Clean up the mess of Just Five Guys.”

Here is the card for the event on October 9th:

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships: Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley

Best of 7 Series Final: Master Wato, Shota Umino & Yuji Nagata vs. Strong Style (El Desperado, Ren Narita & Minoru Suzuki)

Tanga Loa vs. Chase Owens

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors) (c) vs. Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) (c) vs. El Phantasmo & Hikuleo

NEVER Openweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Tama Tonga

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship — Three-Way Match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Lio Rush vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship — Lumberjack Match: SANADA (c) vs. EVIL