Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will soon star in their own reality TV show called “The Crawfords.”
The show will air on Hulu and give fans a glimpse into the real lives of the married couple. Belair recently shared with Metro that they have finished filming the show.
The show is the latest addition to the growing list of WWE-related reality shows.
“I was always somebody that was like, ‘I will never do reality TV, I have no desire to do it.’ And I learned to never say never very quickly,” she said. “It was different for me because everybody sees my husband –- who everybody in the ring is who he is at home, he’s high energy, he’s full of life, full of joy, yelling, screaming, singing.”
Belair continued, “I’m used to having the cameras in my face at work and now they’re in my home,” she said. “How do I just be normal now? I don’t need to turn it on to be Bianca Belair. It’s a different dynamic.”