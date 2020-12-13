NJPW star El Phantasmo is your winner of the 2020 Super J-Cup.

The Bullet Club member last defeated ACH (fka Jordan Myles in NXT) in the final round of the annual tournament, which marks his second win in as many years. Other wrestlers who competed included IMPACT’s Chris Bey, AAA’s Rey Horus, indie free agent Lio Rush, Blake Christian, Clark Connors, and Kevin Knight.

Soon after the match was over Phantasmo officially accepted the challenge from this year’s Best of the Super Juniors winner Hiromu Takahashi, with the two set to face off at next month’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view.

UPDATED MATCHES FOR WK 15:

-Tetsuya Naito versus Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight/Intercontinental championship (Night One)

-Jay White versus winner of Ibushi and Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight/Intercontinental championship (Night Two)

-Kazuchika Okada versus Will Ospreay

-El Phantasmo versus Hiromu Takahashi