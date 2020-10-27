During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on Mick Foley’s hardcore style being an issue for leadership in WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

That was also the precursor for Cactus Jack leaving WCW. Cactus was becoming not only a danger to himself but in the opinion of WCW legal, was providing a significant amount of litigation exposure because of the things that he wanted to do. It was just over the top. Every week, it was something crazier and crazier and crazier. We couldn’t let it happen. In addition to probably other things – I never talked to Mick about this and maybe we will someday – that was the straw that broke the camel’s back with WCW and Mick. He wanted to become more physical and more violent, bloodier, and more over the top. WCW was going in a different direction.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.