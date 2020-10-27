During his appearance on After The Bell, Big E spoke on wishing that each member of The New Day could have had more of a singles run while being a part of the faction. Here’s what he had to say:

I guess the thing I think of most is the fact that we when we started The New Day, the goal was always to be a faction. I don’t want to say we were forced into being a tag team – this weird three-man tag team that I’m so grateful for because I had an incredible time – but we always saw ourselves as kind of this revolving door faction where Kofi can have his singles run and Woods and I can do tag stuff. Then we can just have these interchanging parts or we could all have singles, and we never really got that until last year when Kofi had his world title run. That’s what I wish we would have done a little more of. I think that would’ve allowed us to show more sides, and that’s just kind of the one thing that comes to mind. I just wish we got to operate more as a faction.

I’m so glad it worked out this way, but it’s interesting thinking back to 2014, we always thought we would be a group that was always trying to add more members. It’s funny looking back, but I remember Alicia Fox is someone we wanted to add because at the time she was doing the stuff with the tantrums. We had this idea when we were the more militant New Day – that idea that was very quickly taken off TV. We thought her and [Damien] Sandow would be a great addition. That was kind of the idea was a group that would recruit. I think that would’ve been a lot of fun and wish we would’ve got that incarnation of the New Day. As grateful as I am the way it went the way I did, I’m also intrigued to see what it would’ve been like for us to have gone that militant route.