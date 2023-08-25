In the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed working with NBA legend Dennis Rodman in WCW in the late 1990s.

During it, Bischoff talked about first meeting Rodman and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his first meeting with Dennis Rodman in 1995:

“I didn’t have the connection, and I don’t think I even really had much of a conversation with Dennis back then. Dennis lived in Newport Beach, California, which wasn’t far from the event. I’m not sure if he lived at then, but I know he has lived there for a long time. I’m assuming that’s all this is. I’m guessing that Dennis was in the area. He’s a big fan of Hulk Hogan. The event was going on, and he and Hogan just connected. I don’t think I even really talked with Dennis while he was there.”

On Rodman being a visionary: