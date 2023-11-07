Eric Bischoff weighs in on LA Knight losing to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Megastar put up a valiant effort but was unable to dethrone the Undisputed Universal Champion. While many in the WWE Universe believe this halted Knight’s momentum, Bischoff disagrees. On the latest edition of his 83 weeks podcast he explains why Knight can only go up.

I don’t think the loss to Roman is going to make one bit of difference. I don’t think it’s going to stall his momentum. If anything, it’s going to make his fanbase want it even more, and that’s what you hope for. You want the fans to want it more than LA Knight wants it. You want the fans to want it more than the company wants it. You want the fans to become undeniable in their desire to see LA Knight advance. I don’t think it’s going to be very difficult at all for LA Knight to pick up right where he left off, I really don’t. If anything, in a weird way, I think it’s going to help him.

