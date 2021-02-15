Expo Lucha issued the following press release announcing that this year’s convention will take place entirely online. Check out the details, which includes meet-and-greets, merchandise deals, and more.

The fans have spoken! Back by popular demand, Expo Lucha®, the world’s largest lucha libre fan convention and the only one held outside of Mexico, is hosting another virtual event! On Saturday, March 20, 2021 fans can experience the best of the Expo Lucha events without ever leaving home!

The event, produced by Masked Republic® and FanGirl Consulting & Brand Management, is dedicated to creating awareness of, and appreciation for, the Mexican art form of lucha libre primarily through the presentation of family friendly conventions and events that celebrate the historic and ongoing contribution of lucha libre to culture and the arts. Expo Lucha: Virtual brings toda la acción home with instant-classic, never before streamed for free matches, behind the scenes stories, interviews, and other family-friendly activities:

EXPERIENCES

• Hang Ringside: Front row seats to never before streamed for free matches with the legends, icons and superstars from EVERY MAJOR WRESTLING LEAGUE including Lucha Libre AAA, CMLL, Lucha Time, AEW, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Major League Wrestling and more including LA PARK, Dr. Wagner Jr., Cassandro, Damian 666, Sabu, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Homicide, Bestia 666 and more!

• LIVE Virtual Autograph Signings: Legends Psychosis and Damian 666 along with Bestia 666 sign luchador collectibles including masks and limited edition posters live and in real time for their biggest fans.

• Inside Scoop: Virtual Panel – The Lucha Central Podcast Network series Masks, Mats & Mayhem is joined by legendary luchador, Vampiro, to talk about his meteoric rise to fame in Mexico, the global stardom he achieved in WCW, co-producing Wrestling Society X, being an integral part of Lucha Underground and what’s next in his epic career. Fans will be able to submit questions in advance and select questions will be answered.

• Special Interview: Denise Salcedo (Wrestling Observer/Figure Four, Fightful, WrestleTalk, Collider) gets viewers up close and personal with groundbreaking luchador, “The Liberace of Lucha Libre” Cassandro el Exótico. From being part of a revolution which changed representation in the ring to his life story now being turned into a film starring Gael García Bernal, Cassandro has so many amazing stories to tell!

• Ring of Love Dating Game: Watch lucky luchador bachelors compete for a date with our lovely bachelorette as they learn all is fair in love & lucha.

• Hot Topic: Pop Culture Wrestling Merch – Hot Topic Senior Buyer Joe Enriquez, Masked Republic President & COO Kevin Kleinrock, Pro Wrestling Tees founder & owner Ryan Barkan and more talk about how wrestling merch has become pop culture from t-shirts to collectibles, including the new Funko POP Marvel Lucha Libre Edition line and beyond.

PREVIEWS

• Sneak Peak: Exclusive previews of upcoming licensed products and collectibles including the latest on the Boss Fight Studio and Legends of Lucha Libre releases!

EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE

• Expo Lucha week only merchandise and exclusive offers will be revealed during the live stream and immediately go on sale – but only while limited supplies last. Merchandise will include officially licensed luchador items not available anywhere else!

CONTESTS

A panel of 5 luchadores will judge these contests with winners receiving cool, custom, collectible prizes

• Cosplay Campeonato! Fans compete for the win by submitting photos of their knock out cosplay costumes.

• Customize It: Fans submit their own custom mask designs for a chance to bring it to life created by a professional luchador mask craftsman.

• Fan-tastic Figure Fight: The best custom figure makers go head-to-head to impress luchadores with their skills and a panel of superstars will crown one the Champion of Custom Figures.

ALL LIVE VIEWERS HAVE A CHANCE TO WIN a personalized out-going voicemail message recorded by a Legends of Lucha Libre luchador! Details of how fans can enter while watching live will be revealed at the very start off the stream.

Expo Lucha Virtual will be streaming live on Expo Lucha’s Facebook Page (Facebook.com/luchaexpo) and Lucha Central’s YouTube Channel (YouTube.com/c/luchacentral) on March 20th, from 10:00 AM (PST). For all of the latest updates on Expo Lucha, to register for contests and submit interview questions, visit ExpoLucha.com and follow Expo Lucha on social media (@expolucha on Twitter, @expoluchalive on Instagram, Facebook.com/luchaexpo).