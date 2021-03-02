– Sonya Deville has been announced as the featured guest for WWE’s The Bump, which airs tomorrow morning at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all digital channels. Other guests announced are WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Heaven Fitch, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and Fandango.

Fitch will be there to promote her WWE Network documentary that premieres this Sunday. Fandango will be on the show to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Season 4 of the original WWE NXT.

– Corey Graves and co-host Vic Joseph will interview two guests on WWE’s After The Bell podcast this week, which drops one day early this week, on Wednesday. Graves and Joseph will be joined by new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and Apollo Crews. This is being billed as a special episode.

