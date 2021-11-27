According to Andrew Zarian from Mat Men Pro Wrestling, last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT drew 403,000 viewers in the fast nationals, a decrease of 28 percent from the previous week’s number. They scored 223,000 viewers in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also down from last week (22%).

The show featured Riho facing AEW women’s champion Britt Baker in a non-title contest, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish battling the Best Friends, and Eddie Kingston taking on Daniel Garcia in the program’s main event matchup.

Final numbers will be out next week.