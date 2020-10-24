Below is the final card for tonight’s IMPACT Bound For Glory pay per view, which begins at 8pm EST (7pm pre-show), and is available to order on FITE TV. Join us at that time for our play-by-play coverage for IMPACT’s biggest event of the year.

-The Rascalz versus The Deaners (pre-show)

-Ken Shamrock Hall of Fame ceremony (pre-show)

-Ken Shamrock w/Sami Calliahn versus Eddie Edwards

-Moose versus EC3

-Acey Romero versus Alisha Edwards versus Cody Deaner versus Brian Myers versus Havok versus Heath versus Hernandez versus Larry D versus Rhino versus Taya Valkyrie versus Tenille Dashwood versus Tommy Dreamer versus TBD in a Call Your Shot Gauntlet

-Chris Bey versus Jordynne Grace versus Trey versus Rohit Raju versus Willie Mack versus TJP for the IMPACT X-Division championship

-MCMG versus The Good Brothers versus Ace Austin/Madman Fulton versus The North for the IMPACT tag team championship

-Deonna Purrazz versus Kylie Rae for the IMPACT Knockouts championship

-Eric Young versus Rich Swann for the IMPACT world championship