The first match has been announced for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision from Edinburg, Texas.
Top superstar Bryan Danielson will be battling Hechicero in singles-action. This will kickstart AEW’s new relationship with CMLL, which was announced on last week’s programming.
THIS SATURDAY, 2/3#AEWCollision
Edinburg, TX
8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT@bryandanielson vs @_reyhechicero
Bryan vs Hechicero: Saturday on Collision!
In anticipation of this huge match, Hechicero + CMLL's Mistico, Mascara Dorada 2.0 + Volador Jr are ringside at #AEWDynamite TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/oas0NqPt0D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/03 COLLISION:
-Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero