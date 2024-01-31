The first match has been announced for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision from Edinburg, Texas.

Top superstar Bryan Danielson will be battling Hechicero in singles-action. This will kickstart AEW’s new relationship with CMLL, which was announced on last week’s programming.

THIS SATURDAY, 2/3#AEWCollision

Edinburg, TX

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT@bryandanielson vs @_reyhechicero Bryan vs Hechicero: Saturday on Collision! In anticipation of this huge match, Hechicero + CMLL's Mistico, Mascara Dorada 2.0 + Volador Jr are ringside at #AEWDynamite TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/oas0NqPt0D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/03 COLLISION:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero