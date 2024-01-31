Logan Paul reveals a conversation he had with Paul Heyman at the WWE Royal Rumble.

At the event, Paul put his United States Championship on the line against Kevin Owens, who was disqualified by the referee after he was spotted using brass knuckled against Paul. On the latest edition of the Impaulsive podcast, the champ admits he underestimated Owens, then shared some wisdom he received from The Wiseman of The Bloodline.

Kevin Owens is better than I thought. He’s good. I made fun of him. Frequently. Called him all sorts of things. Called him the Humpty Dumpty of WWE. Called him a 40-year-old school boy who dressed like a teenager. I underestimated him and I’m in a little bit of pain. I’m in a little bit of pain. I did retain my title, against all odds, for the first time in WWE. One title defense at a time. Who knows, at this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns. I’m in pain. I bled. The position of the match was difficult. We were after the women’s Royal Rumble and the fatal four-way with Roman Reigns where he also retained his championship. Paul Heyman, after the match, comes out and everyone is chest out, they knew they just blew the fucking roof off with Roman. Paul Heyman goes, ‘Come here, son.’ Motions me over. ‘What’s up Paul?’ He goes, ‘You want some motivation?’ ‘Absolutely.’ He goes, ‘Follow that motherfucker.’ He goes, ‘You can do it.’ Kevin, he’s ruthless, I’ll be honest with you. He has fingerprints on my chest. My shoulder. I’ll be honest, I underestimated him. I was playing chess and he was playing checkers.

Paul will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Check out his full comments below.

