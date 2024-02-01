A pair of Dealer’s Choice matches highlight tonight’s show

Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

Hangman Page vs. Toa Leona

Rob Van Dam vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Dynamite 1/31/24

Live from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana! Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on commentary tonight.

Match #1. Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy

Moxley to the outside early and Hardy comes off the apron with a clothesline. Moxley with a suicide dive of his own and a clothesline on the outside. X-Plex by Moxley back inside the ring and a two count. Roundhouse kicks by Moxley and some knees to the face. Moxley looks for a piledriver but Hardy back body drops him instead. Moxley Irish whips Hardy into the corner and Hardy takes the corner very awkwardly and lands hard. Moxley then posts Hardy and brings him to the floor, but Hardy reverses and sends Moxley into the first row… right into the lap of the CMLL guys. Moxley jaws with them back and forth before Hardy takes advantage of the situation. Moxley quickly regains control and tries to rip the ear off of Hardy back inside the ring, using Excalibur’s pen from ring side. Moxley tries to twist Hardy’s ear off, but Hardy pushes him to the floor and dropkicks him from the apron. Moxley cuts Hardy off with a pair of knees to the stomach but Hardy connects with a reverse atomic drop and a double leg drop to the lower body. Two count. Hammer and anvil elbows by Moxley now and a huge piledriver. Two count. Both guys on the apron now and Hardy connects with a Twist of Fate! Whisper in the Wind by Hardy off the top! Two count. Hardy goes up top but Moxley meets him with a superplex and both guys are down. Fisticuffs now as Moxley hits the Cutter out of nowhere. Russian Leg Sweep by Hardy and a stack pin gets two. Twist of Fate Stunner by Hardy. Make that two. Hardy looks for the Swanton but Moxley moves. Rear naked choke is in and Hardy goes to sleep!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***. Nice win for Moxley here and probably the best singles match from Jeff in recent memory.

After the match, Moxley extends the hand and Jeff flips him off. Moxley is surprised, but it doesn’t seem to bother him.

Moxley flips off the CMLL guys and they hit the ring and beat down Moxley! Christopher Daniels and Matt Menard make the save.

Match #2. Hangman Page vs. Toa Leona

Page fires some right hands and catches Toa with a sliding lariat but runs right into a clothesline. Toa catches a diving Page but Page cradles him for two. Low bridge by Page sends Toa to the floor, only to find himself back on the apron and the recipient of two double jump lariats. Toa is still on his feet and tosses him to the floor over the top. Running crossbody off the apron by Toa depletes Page! Back inside the ring and Toa pounces Page into the top rope, then up and over, and to the floor. Toa in control throughout the break with big headbutts in the corner. Diving headbutt to Page, who’s stuck in the Tree of Woe! Running senton by Toa on the apron but Page moves! Moonsault off the top to the outside by Page. Back in the ring, a diving crossbody and a rolling elbow by Page! Page looks for the Deadeye but he can’t get the weight up, allowing Toa to superkick him in the face. Ripcord by Toa but it’s blocked, and Page delivers a few clotheslines. Page ducks a flying crossbody and delivers a big lariat. Deadeye by Page but Toa pops right up! HUGE headbutt by Toa! Raw Mana (ripcord discus lariat) by Toa! One, two, no! Senton on the apron now by Toa! Toa lays Page on the floor on the outside and looks for a moonsault of his own, but he misses. Moonsault by Page! Page looks for the Buckshot but Toa ducks and drives Page to the mat with a pop-up Samoan Drop, but Page hangs on and cradles him for the win!

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating ***1/4. Boy, there’s money in Toa as a singles guy, for sure. Page gave him a LOT here and used his wrestling acumen to get the win, because he couldn’t out-power the big man.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson show up and fine some guy who called them Matt and Nick.

Match #3. Wardlow w/ The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Komander

Biel by Wardlow. Dropkick to the knees by Komander. Two. A third dropkick to the chest. Wardlow has Komander on his shoulders and tosses him for about four revolutions before crashing to the mat. Wardlow wants a powerbomb on the floor but Komander counters with a head scissors into the steel steps. Rope walk dropkick by Komander. Phoenix Splash by Komander! Two count. Komander landed high on the throat of Wardlow, too. Wardlow catches a dive and hits the Tour of the Islands. Wardlow drapes Komander from the top rope and knees him in the face on the way down. Powerbomb by Wardlow and this one is over. It looks like Wardlow injured his knee here on the powerbomb, and you just have to hope it’s not a torn ACL.

Winner: Wardlow

Rating: *3/4. Not much more than a squash here.

After the match, The UK attack Komander, which brings out Best Friends. UK bails.

Tony Schiavone sits down with Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Sting, and Darby Allin. Starks reminds Sting that his first win in AEW was over him back in 2021. By the way, no physicality here. Starks said Darby had to attach himself to Sting to be relevent. Darby has no respect for Darby but he says Sting won’t make it to his retirement. Bill says he’s heard a lot of talking from Sting and Darby, but all they’ve done is brag about how they’re going into Revolution as tag champs, without mentioning Bill and Starks. Bill and Starks will take out their frustrations on them next week. Sting admired Starks getting in his face in 2021. Sting says the big men he’s faced were killers, and he’s not to sure about Bill just yet. Darby says the time for talking is over as Starks throws water in his face. Sting says Darby is very protective over him, but he will hit him next week in Phoenix.

Match #4. Kyle Fletcher w/ Don Callis & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho

Both men exchange right hands as Fletcher hits the Michinoku Driver out of nowhere! Long two count. Fletcher gets sent to the apron and Jericho drops him with a double jump dropkick. Callis distracts Jericho on the outside and Fletcher takes advantage. Snap mare and a punt to the spine by Fletcher gets another two. Fletcher goes up top and Jericho catches him. Hurricanrana by Jericho but Hobbs distracts the referee and Callis trips Jericho. Fletcher in control throughout the break and a Tiger Suplex. Running leg lariat in the corner and a sheer drop brainbuster! Two count. Shoulder blocks by Jericho and an axe handle off the top. Face buster by Jericho and a Lionsault attempt, but Hobbs drops him with a big right hand. Fletcher gets a two count. Piledriver attempt by Fletcher but Jericho counters with a double leg and the Walls of Jericho. Fletcher is in the middle of the ring and tries to make it to the ropes, eventually does. Superkick by Flether out of nowhere gets two. Codebreaker by Jericho out of nowhere gets a two count. Jericho heads up top and Fletcher catches him with a running leg lariat. Turnbuckle brainbuster by Fletcher! Woah. Two count. Running kick to the back by Fletcher and a vicious superkick. Jericho misses a Judas Effect and Fletcher delivers a question mark kick. Jericho rolls to the outside and Fletcher looks for a suicide dive, but Jericho catches him with a Judas Effect in mid-air! Back inside the ring, Jericho comes off the top with a flying Judas Effect! One, two, three!

Winner: Chris Jericho

Rating: ***1/2. Man oh man did Fletcher get a chance to shine in this one. Jericho had to pull out all of the stops to put him away here, and he did.

A video package showing the friendship between Tony Storm and Deonna Purrazzo is shown.

BANG BANG SCISSOR GANG TIME, BABY.

Crowd is going nuts for these guys. Caster tells Bowens to get CardBlade, but he got fired weeks ago.

GET JUICEBOARD!

If you’re not down with the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, then Austin has two words for you!

Daddy Ass grabs the mic… “I’m literally standing, right here!” Two words for ya… Guns Up! This is fun stuff. “How many cardboard people are under the ring?” – Taz.

Match #4. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie w/ Johnny Dynamite

Chop to the chest by Taya and an arm drag by Deonna. Deonna focuses on the arm now with a series of arm ringers. Tieres by Deonna sends Taya to the floor. Deonna follows Taya to the outside but gets distracted by Johnny, allowing Taya to spear her on the ramp and throw her into the steel steps. Taya makes out with Johnny for good measure. Hard chops in the corner and boots to a grounded Deonna. Running double knees in the corner by Taya gets two. Taya sets Diona up draped from the middle rope before running and delivering a sliding German suplex. Deonna fights back on the outside with a Russian Leg Sweep into the ring. Both women are trading right hands now as Deonna hits a running knee and a pump kick. Russian Leg Sweep by Deonna right into the arm bar, but Taya rolls her up for two. Another pump kick by Deonna gets two. Taya ducks a clothesline and plants Deonna with a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Sliding lariat by Taya gets another two. Deonna sends Taya to the outside as she follows up with a baseball slide. Deonna and Toni Storm come face-to-face, as Deonna sends right into Storm behind the announcer’s table. Pump kick by Deonna back inside the ring and a double armbar from behind. Taya taps!

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Rating: **1/2. Strong win for Purrazzo here and it’s nice to see Taya on Dynamite.

Renee is in the back with Darby Allin, who wants to know about Darby’s admiration for the Young Bucks. What? Here are Matthew and Nicholas. Matthew wants to know why Darby is letting a 65-year-old bloodsucking leach take his money? Nicholas says Darby is being unprofessional. There’s only one thing on Darby mind, and that’s the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Samoa Joe is here to join the commentary table .

Match #6. Swerve Strickland vs. Rob Van Dam

Page shows up on the tron and says not only could they choose the opponent… but they could also choose the stipulation. This will be a hardcore match. RVD fires a chair at the face of Swerve! On the outside and RVD sends Swerve into the guard rail a bunch and follows up with some spinning back kicks… right to the face of Swerve! Forearms by RVD, who sets Swerve up on the apron. Inside-out leg drop on the apron by RVD! RVD sets Swerve up on the guard rail… spinning leg drop from the apron by RVD! BRUTAL contact there. Swerve catches RVD coming into the ring with a kick to the middle rope right into the groin, and a draping neckbreaker through the ropes. Fireman’s carry into a throat-drop on the guard rail by Swerve on the outside, and a running House Call off the steps! Swerve sets up a table on the outside of the ring but RVD kicks him in the face. Both guys roll back into the ring and Swerve takes a chair to RVD’s midsection before wedging a chair in the turnbuckle and sending RVD directly into it. Swerve looks to throw RVD into the chair again but RVD counters and Swerve goes head-first. Rolling Thunder by RVD! RVD grabs a chair and skateboards it into Swerve in the corner! RVD looks for a monkey flip but Swerve counters to a sit-out powerbomb on the chair! One, two, no! Swerve is prone on the top rope but Brian Cage is here and he throws RVD off the top. Hook is here with a chair and he lays into Cage as they fight to the back! RVD with a leg scissor takedown for two. Step-through spinning back kick by RVD. RVD looks for Rolling Thunder again but Swerve moves and catches RVD wih the rolling Flatliner! Two count. Both guys on the outside now and a pump kick by Swerve to RVD off the apron. RVD lands on the open chair and Swerve comes off the apron with a Swerve Stomp! Back inside the rign and Swerve goes up top again, but RVD throws a chair at him, catching him in the face and causing Swerve to fall through the table he set up at ringside! RVD sets Swerve up on a chair and puts a chair on his stomach. Five Star Frog Splash by RVD but Swerve moves and RVD eats nothing but chair. House Call-inator! RVD is out at two! Swerve goes up top… Swerve Stomp! That’ll do it!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Rating: ****1/4. This was a throwback hardcore match and the fans, and myself, enjoyed the whole thing. RVD can still play all the hits and Swerve was the perfect foil tonight. Really fun stuff.

Hangman hits the ring and congratulates Swerve. Page says they’re probably both as the top of the rankings that will come out tonight. Page says he’ll never let Swerve fight Joe, because he’s the next world champion. Swerve says he’s beaten Page twice and he’s got nothing to prove. Swerve says once he moves past Page, he’s done.

Next week… Swerve vs. Hangman next week!

Final Thoughts: Pretty consistent show tonight, from beginning to end. Moxley got a nice win in the opener over Jeff Hardy, who had his best single match in quite some time. Deonna and Taya showed what they can do, and the Dealer’s Choice matches helped further the Swerve and Hangman feud.