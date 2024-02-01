Tony Khan is back and will be making a big announcement on next week’s AEW Dynamite in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company president has become synonymous for making big announcements in the past, which includes the AEW All In London reveal, the launch of Collision, the tease of a big signing, the return (after suspension) of CM Punk, the first-ever Continental Classic, and much more.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FEBRUARY 7TH DYNAMITE:

-Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill for the AEW tag team titles

-Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Tony Khan to make a big announcement