AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature several talents from CMLL in action, as well as top AEW stars like Ricky Starks, Big bill, Orange Cassidy, and more. Check it out below.

-Top Flight vs. Private Party

-Volador Jr., Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal, and Christopher Daniels.

-Big Bill & Ricky Starks vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds).

-Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata

-We’ll hear from AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy & Best Friends.