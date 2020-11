WWE has released the first trailer for the upcoming Chronicle on Raw superstar Lana. The description reads, “See what it’s like to walk a mile in Lana’s boots when an all-new episode of WWE Chronicle premieres this Saturday, Nov. 21, only on the award-winning WWE Network.”

WWE has also released a short clip of the latest episode of the New Day: Feel The Power podcast, which sees star Xavier Woods open up about his days a child model.