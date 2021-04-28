Sadie Gibbs has retired from pro wrestling action.

Gibbs, who was under contract with AEW at one point, took to Instagram this week and announced that she is retiring. Gibbs noted that she’s had a really confusing year and a half, but she’s now focused on doors opening to her next chapter, which will include coaching, speaking, and teaching, among other projects.

Gibbs noted that she has a role in an action movie coming soon, and then she plans to write a self development book. Gibbs added that a lot of her plans are centered around her “undefinable brand,” and she plugged her website at SadieGibbs.com for fans to keep up with her.

Gibbs made her pro debut back in 2017 in the UK, and AEW announced that they had signed her to a contract on March 20, 2019. Gibbs made her AEW debut at All Out 2019 in the Casino Battle Royale pre-show match. She then worked just two AEW Dark matches before disappearing. Gibbs participated in a Fatal 4 Way with Allie, Penelope Ford and winner Emi Sakura in late October 2019, and then teamed with Allie for a win over Big Swole and Mercedes Martinez in early November 2019. Gibbs was reportedly released in August 2020 because of how the COVID-19 pandemic made it hard for international wrestlers to travel to the United States.

Stay tuned for more on Gibbs. You can see her full retirement post below:

IM RETIRING! Hope you can watch this & minute showreel!

Of all my best moments and show your love and support in the comments below. Letting go is never easy but it’s necessary. It’s been a really confusing year and half for me, but I’ve always been good at following my instinct and letting go AND HAVING NOTHING BUT GRACE IN THE PATH AHEAD OF ME. I’ve decided in order for me to excel in my new endeavours, coaching speaking teaching BEING THE LEADER which I’ve always been. I have to let go! And set my intentions on what it is I want from my life and where I see long term sustainable fulfilment. And those doors are opening and it’s about time I conserved all my energy and focus on this new chapter. I will forever be THE AMAZING GRACE! I will forever be the GIRL WHO DID A CORKSCREW SASUKE SPECIAL ! I WILL FOREVER BE #UNDEFINABLE [fire emoji] I love all you guys ! Not just for supporting me as a wrestler but me as a person! As someone who despite what everyone expects I follow my gut my Instinct and I do it with grace! Everything we do isn’t forever it’s a stepping stone a chance to evolve and grow through. My vision is BIG.! Starting with short films (action movie scene) and a lot of my plans are centred around MY UNDEFINABLE BRAND!

my next BIG BIG GOAL,is to have a self development book out. REMAIN UNDEFINABLE and so many micros goals along this new chapter, teach! Speak! And inspire/impact as many individuals lives as I can with the UNDEFINABLE MENTALITY! Thankyou to all my MEMBERS OF TEAM UNDEFINABLE!

WWW.SadieGibbs.COM Fans who became clients and now friends [folded hands emoji] grateful for each and everyone of you making #UNDEFINABLELIVING what it is today ! A remarkable undefinable community #TEAMUNDEFINABLE GOES ONN!!! [shooting star emoji] [star emoji] @undefinablefitness

