Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has been announced for the next season of The Challenge on MTV.

The new season will premiere on Wednesday, December 9 at 8pm ET on MTV.

After being featured in the official Twitter announcement by MTV, Rush made his own tweet to confirm the participation.

“@MTV is about to Feel The Rush this December! Proud to announce that I’ll be competing in @ChallengeMTV ‘s #TheChallenge36 . #RealityTV #LioRush #Lio,” he wrote.

He added in another tweet, “The rest of this cast has no idea what they’re in for. #FeelTheRush”

It was indicated back in the summer that this season of The Challenge has already been filmed.

