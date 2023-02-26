Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer gave his thoughts on the performances of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match that Asuka won.

“Raquel Gonzalez, I don’t wanna say this too early, but I think Raquel Gonzalez could be a major star in professional wrestling. I think young women are gonna look up to her. She does not look like the Barbie doll girls out there. We’ve been tough on Liv Morgan sometimes. We did say that after she lost the belt, she started figuring some stuff out a little bit with the crazy person stuff. This was the best performance that Liv Morgan has ever had in the WWE.”

