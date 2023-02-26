Impact Wrestling returned to Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS.

There was a title change at the tapings as Chris Bey and Ace Austin of the Bullet Club beat Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley to win the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles.

This comes after their win at No Surrender, where they earned the title shot.

A few months ago, Bey and Austin made it to the finals in the Best of Super Juniors Tag Team Tournament in NJPW. We hope to have spoilers from the tapings shortly.