New matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will address their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion as Breakker won via count out when the ropes broke a second time.

Vic Joseph noted on Twitter that he conducted interviews with Breakker and Waller for tonight’s show.

WWE has also announced that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction will speak on how they both became the #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez by winning last week’s Battle Royal main event. They will face Perez in a Triple Threat for the title at Vengeance Day.

NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day will host a funeral on tonight’s show, to put Pretty Deadly’s title shot to rest. Last week’s show saw Pretty Deadly lose the three-team Gauntlet match with a title shot up in the air, due to Gallus making their surprise return. Gallus vs. The New Day has been teased. As noted before, Gallus will face Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs tonight.

Finally, Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre was added to tonight’s line-up. The match was made last week after a backstage segment where they both expressed disappointment over their singles match being nixed. Fyre was annoyed when Ruca said Fyre doesn’t owe her anything, and while raising her baseball bat, Fyre asked Ruca if she wanted the opportunity or not. Ruca said she would take Fyre up on the offer, and Fyre apologized as she had a lot on her mind going into the Battle Royal. Fyre then said she would see Ruca in the Battle Royal, and see her again the following week.

“With her long and arduous battle with Isla Dawn seemingly over, Alba Fyre turns her attention to one of NXT’s fastest rising Superstars, the uber-athletic Sol Ruca. Ruca has been turning heads with her high-flying arsenal of moves and looks to get her biggest win to date against one of NXT’s most formidable competitors in the daunting Fyre. Fyre ended up eliminating Ruca in the Battle Royal. Will Alba Fyre get back on the right foot in her quest for NXT gold or will Sol Ruca stun the NXT Universe with another marquee victory? Tune into NXT on Tuesday at 8/7C on USA to find out!,” WWE noted in their official preview for tonight.

It’s interesting to note that WWE’s updated NXT preview for tonight no longer mentions the return of Tyler Bate, but that does not mean he won’t be returning as advertised.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s NXT:

* Fallout from New Year’s Evil, build to Vengeance Day

* Tyler Bate returns to NXT to stay

* Follow-up to Jinder Mahal’s return

* Axiom and Apollo Crews vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

* Gallus vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

* Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre

* NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day host a funeral for Pretty Deadly’s title shot

* Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin will discuss being the #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez

* Vic Joseph will interview NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller about their Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day

