It was reported last week that the talks for top industry superstar Mercedes Moné to appear in AEW had come to a halt, and that there were “no more working plans” between both sides. Now a new report has surfaced clarifying what that means.

According to Fightful Select, Moné and AEW were very far apart on terms, but it was not specified if that was regarding dates, schedule, financial terms, or booking. However, it is noted that just because talks have come to a stop DOES NOT MEAN the door is officially closed. Fightful specifies that poor aggregation has led to some misconceptions about Moné’s future.

Regarding NJPW/STARDOM, Moné is not under contract with either of the Japanese promotions. She has competed for both in 2023, which included her becoming the second-ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Rocky Romero did state back in November that he was hopeful that Moné would resume talks and that there was still some interesting in her appearing for them again.

Finally, WWE has indicated that they are interested in bringing the CEO, formerly known as Sasha Banks, back in the past. Fightful confirms that nothing has changed on that front and that WWE is probably still interested. That being said, rumors circulated online that WWE was already coming up with creative plans for Moné and that is UNTRUE.