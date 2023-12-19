The viewership numbers are in for the December 15th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,240,000 average viewers and a 0.55 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down 6% from the December 8th episode that had 2,384,000 average viewers and scored a 0.63 in the key demo.

SmackDown did feature the return of Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as the first appearance from AJ Styles since the summer time. There were also more matchups in the United States tournament, including one between Carmelo Hayes & Grayson Waller.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.