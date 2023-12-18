Dominik Mysterio takes a playful shot at CM Punk.

The Judgment Day member will be clashing with the Second City Saint at the December 30th Holiday House Show at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Punk previously hyped the matchup during his latest commentary stint for CFFC, where he joked that he had been waiting to punch Dominik in the face ever since he was a child.

Today, ‘Dirty Dom’ responded to Punk by sharing a GIF of one of his bad botches during his time in AEW. He writes, “Punch me like this please…

@CMPunk.”

Check out his post below.