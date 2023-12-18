Cody Rhodes names one of his greatest rivals as WWE’s MVP for 2023.

The American Nightmare was asked to make this pick during a recent chat on the Michael Kay Show. When Dominik Mysterio was brought up Cody heavily praised the Judgment Day member, but felt that Rollins should take the top spot for his contributions as world champion.

That’s loaded because Dom is a prickly individual. If I was looking at it from tickets sold, merch sold, excitement over matches, achievement in body of work, I’d say your MVP is, I’m not going to say myself, somebody else will hopefully say me, but I’d say Seth Rollins is somebody who is more the MVP. Who am I to go against what Shawn Michaels said, though? If Shawn Michaels sees something in Dominik Mysterio, that’s huge because he’s not one that often will make that claim. Dom, as difficult as he is to get along with, he is incredibly linked to the audience. Dom Mysterio walks out now, he puts the mic to his lips, and you can’t hear a word he’s saying because they boo him out of the building. I have a sense that Dom will be getting that same reaction two or three years from now, but they won’t be boos, they’ll be cheers. There is something incredibly special about the young man, and I’m sorry I’ve had to beat him so many times. I look forward to what he does. He comes from good stock, obviously, and his future is perhaps brighter than anybody.

Cody famously feuded with Rollins when he returned to WWE in 2022.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)