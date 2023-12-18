Lola Vice gives her thoughts on WWE and UFC combining forces under the newly formed TKO alliance with Endeavor.

The NXT star and former Bellator competitor spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the Miami Herald, where she explained how she feels she can appeal to the two-fanbases at once.

My thought is, like my life is crazy. There’s a destiny for me, and everything lands into place at certain times. So of course, I sign with WWE, I’m in developmental for a while, and then we sign with TKO, and I have that whole fanbase. I fought for Bellator, I truly was a fighter and know that market. So for me, it’s like, wow, what a better time for Lola Vice to be with TKO, cross-promote, and that’s also my world, and now this is my world, and everything came together. I’m like, this is amazing.

Vice was later asked if she had any desire to fight for UFC. She says that she does, but that right now she is entirely dedicated to WWE.

I have mixed thoughts about that because right now, I’m very committed to being the best wrestler or superstar in the history of WWE. I’m a big believer that you have to stick to one path and commit to that, and you can’t really do two, three, four, and then just be okay in all of them. If I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna be the best at it. Maybe that’s in my cards in a while, if Hunter wants me to do it. Whoever my boss is, I will do what they want, and of course, I’ll be open to it. I love fighting. But right now, I’m completely dedicated to the WWE, and that’s my only goal.

While she has yet to capture gold in NXT Vice has emerged as one of the breakouts of the NXT women’s division and has proven that by winning the Breakout’s Tournament. Check out her full interview below.

