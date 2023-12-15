Cody Rhodes discusses his old AEW rival, MJF.

The American Nightmare spoke about the current reigning AEW World Champion during a recent interview on the Michael Kay Show, where he predicted that the Salt of the Earth would one day sign with WWE.

I think one day we will see MJF in WWE. For those who don’t know, MJF was one of my recruits and probably the one I’m the most excited about just because of his potential, his personality; his overall professionalism is beaming.

Cody later comments on MJF’s physical transformation, stating the the champ did things the right way and shows that if he did join WWE he would fit in perfectly.

One thing I’m proud of him for doing is, if you notice he’s put on a lot of muscle and he’s put it on safely over the last year and a half and when he does make that jump, and I don’t know when that is, if he makes the jump, but if he comes to WWE you have to stand across from guys like Drew McIntyre, you have to stand across from guys like Omos or gosh, Brock Lesnar.

He continues…

Watching him grow physically, it seems like maybe he knows where his future lies. But really, your guess is as good as mine. I never bother about him about it because I just want to remain the friends we’ve become today.

