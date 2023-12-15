During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Cody Rhodes spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, the top WWE star was asked about whether Dominik Mysterio would be a strong contender for the MVP of WWE in 2023, something Shawn Michaels recently said.

“That’s a loaded [question] because Dom is a prickly individual. If I was looking at it from tickets sold, merch sold, excitement over matches, genuine body of work, I’d say your MVP is…I’m not gonna say myself, somebody else hopefully will say me, but I’d say Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion is probably somebody who’s more of the MVP.”

