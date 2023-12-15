On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy discussed Vince McMahon changing his mind regarding Hardy’s Broken character.

“I remember talking to Triple H and he said ‘Maybe we could do a good Hardy Boyz run, kind of a throwback to the original WWE Hardy Boyz and then maybe we get into the Broken Matt Hardy in a little bit. And then Vince [McMahon] is like ‘They’re back in WWE, they’re the Hardy Boyz.’ And then later on, whenever I did do Woken Matt Hardy, the WWE version. It’s so funny because we sat down, we talked for 30 minutes about what the character was or whatever. He says, ‘Well they keep doing, delete, delete, delete, delete, they won’t stop that sh*t. I guess we have to give it to them.’ So that became just part of who I am now.”

