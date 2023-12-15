On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer named his favorite gimmick matches in WWE and AEW.

“I kind of think WarGames is number one. I was on the first one, and that was old school. I think we’ve had some very good incarnations of it in Blood & Guts. … I know NXT and WWE had some pretty good ones.”

He added that the Royal Rumble match as #2 on his list and AEW’s Stadium Stampede as #3.

