On a recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Mariah May discussed a wide range of topics.

May recently signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling and has been appearing alongside Toni Storm in recent weeks on television.

May discussed which matches she’d like to have in AEW:

“I really want to wrestle [Hikaru] Shida, Kris Statlander. I want to wrestle everybody, to be honest. I think Julia Hart and everything she’s doing is really cool, so I’d definitely love to cross paths with her in the future, not right now. I’m obviously very preoccupied at the minute, but I think, in the future, I’d love to cross paths with her. I think that would be really cool.” She continued, “I can see a lot of things that I feel like are gonna be great matches, but more importantly, great stories, because that’s why I like wrestling too. I learned some Japanese [while in Japan this year], but being that I couldn’t speak Japanese [fluently], when I was telling stories or I was part of storylines in Japan, I really had to tell that story in the ring because I had no other choice. I’m excited to get into that and show what I can do [in AEW now], because that is my favorite part of wrestling — the actual story behind everything.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)