Speaking on a recent edition of WWE’s The Bump, Drew McIntyre discussed a wide range of topics.

McIntyre discussed his heel turn coming out of his loss to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.

“I realized after that match the sympathy has to be gone, the compassion has to be gone. I have to do whatever it takes to get the job done in the ring. And somewhere along the line, between winning the World Title and now, I just lost that killer instinct in the ring, and I had to get it back.”

McIntyre also discussed the difference between him in the ring and out of it.

“I’m the exact same guy outside the ring. You’ll still me all around, you’ll still see me at charity events, and you’ll still conversate with me, as long as you’re not an idiot like Jey Uso or a sympathizer. But yeah, whatever it takes, Drew McIntyre’s going to get the job done, especially on Day 1 with Seth Rollins.”