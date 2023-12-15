On a recent edition of the Battleground podcast, KUSHIDA discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the latest TNA Wrestling signee talked about AEW’s Will Ospreay and the praise he has for him when asked about whether he wants to wrestle him.

“I don’t want to [laughs]. He is too perfect right now [laughs]. But I call his hairstyle onion. I call him onion-head. I’d love to wrestle him after maybe he’s over 60 years old [laughs]. But yeah, he will probably peak this year maybe, and the next year, as the best-performing wrestler. I think he’s the best wrestler now. But professional wrestling is long…so someday, I want to wrestle him. I want to find the chance.”

