On a recent edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE Champion praised Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Here are the highlights:

Ripley exceeding his expectations:

“I’ve been a real big proponent. As high as I had hoped for her, I could’ve never seen this coming. This is one of the great characters of the modern generation.”

Dominik Mysterio’s progress:

“You can only deny a talent like Dirty Dom for so long. I’ve seen them come and go, and I’ve seen them die…and Dirty Dom is a kid I’ve known since he was 4, 5 years old. It can’t be easy growing up with a deadbeat dad like Rey Mysterio. I talked to Rey and he admitted to me he was a deadbeat dad. He still owes me $5 from the time I met him in ECW in 95.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)