Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including CM Punk’s return to WWE.

He discussed Punk’s firing from AEW and compared it to Vince McMahon never firing Shawn Michaels despite HBK’s backstage issues in WWE throughout the 1990s.

“Let’s take a look at history for one second and learn from it. Back in the day, how big of a headache was Shawn Michaels to Vince McMahon? Did Vince ever fire Shawn? … He dealt with him. He did the best he could with him. He tolerated. He did everything he possibly could, and look where Shawn is today as far as his standing within the WWE …”

Ray continued, “Do I think Punk is Shawn Michaels? No, but I can compare Punk to Shawn Michaels as far as being that kind of star. And you, as an owner, have to know how to deal with certain wrestling personalities. There’s only one type of wrestling personality I believe Tony Khan can handle and deal with — the kind that wants to be friends with him.”