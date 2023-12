Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from Green Bay, WI, at the Resch Center

SmackDown will feature the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE will also be taping next week’s episode of SmackDown tonight as well.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Roman Reigns returns

US title contender’s tournament: Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

US title contender’s tournament: Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes