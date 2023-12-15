An update on AEW’s Devil storyline and who could possibly be behind the mask.

The masked figured and his goons attacked Adam Page during last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, which ended with The Hangman getting chokeslammed through a window full of real glass. This led some to believe that The Devil was Jack Perry, who famously used real glass at AEW All In, a decision that led to his backstage incident with CM Punk.

Well, fear not…it doesn’t seem that Jack Perry is planned to be The Devil. According to Fightful Select, Perry’s suspension from his All In incident is up, but there don’t appear to be any plans for him creatively at the moment. One source tells the publication that they don’t believe Perry is The Devil, but it is noted that “plans can always be adjusted.”

