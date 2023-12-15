Three new matches has been announced for tomorrow’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

The Von Erich Brothers (Ross & Marshall) will be taking on The Outrunners in tag team action, Wheeler Yuta will defend his ROH Pure Championship against “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, and The Embassy will defend the ROH Six Man Championship against TMDK.

TOMORROW, Friday 12/15#ROHFinalBattle Zero Hour

Dallas Metroplex https://t.co/520ivBM0yA

7pm ET/6pm CT The Von Erichs vs The Outrunners Ahead of their AEW debut on Friday #AEWRampage,@MarshallVonEric/@RossVonErich will fight the Youngest Men Alive at Final Battle TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/nyq0wXDd6y — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2023

Here is the updated card for ROH Final Battle, which will air exclusively on ROH HonorClub:

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Billie Starkz

Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination match to crown a new ROH World Television Champion: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. TBD

Wheeler Yuta vs. Tom Lawlor for the ROH Pure Championship

Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. TMDK for the ROH Six-Man Championship

Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor

I Quit match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese

Jay Briscoe Tribute match: FTR & Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship

The Von Erichs vs. The Outrunners