AEW/ROH star Ethan Page recently joined Fightful to hype up tomorrow’s Final Battle pay-per-view, where ‘All Ego’ will be taking on Tony Nese in an ‘I Quit’ match. Page tells the publication that he thinks this match type is the perfect way to end their feud that has been happening on ROH TV for the better part of 2023.

It was Tony. He wanted this. I think it’s a perfect, fitting way to end this. The crazy thing never came to my mind the way things were working their way out, and yet, to me, it is the perfect final point of this, especially the way Smart Mark has been constantly reminding me that I quit all of these things in my and my career, and he’s telling me apparently I’m going to quit this fitness journey too. To be able to add that stipulation and use those words and make those words mean what they mean, it’s awesome to be able to do the promo I did last week where…I had been taking L after L after L. This is a thing, it’s very public, if people watch what I’m doing, I’m losing a lot. It’s not something I’m happy with. To go into a match knowing that the only person that can lose is me, I have to actually say ‘I Quit,’ and no one can force me…unless they play some audio a la Mankind. [Laughs]. There is AI now, they’ll be able to do it, no problem. I don’t need to give these carnies any ideas,” he continued. “To be able to go into a match know, for Ethan Page, the only way he loses is if he chooses to. I haven’t had that option in any match I’ve had. I can get knocked out, I can get submitted. I have to say these words and I know I’m not going to. Knowing I’m going to win. No one can convince me otherwise. I’m going to win Friday at Final Battle.