Jim Ross speaks on his future with AEW.

The Hall of Famer has been with the promotion since they launched back in 2019, but has been absent throughout the year due to lingering health issues. On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast he admits that he’s unsure of what is to come for him in AEW, but adds that he is not too worried about it as he is confident that the work he’s done over the past 50 years speaks for itself.

I have no idea what my future is at AEW. I have no clue. To be very frank about it, I’m not worried about it, yay or nay. I mean, my work should stand on its own after 50 years, for God’s sake, I mean, seriously. So sometimes I worry too much. I think it’s just a matter of being an alpha male and wanting to do whatever it is on my terms. I understand that’s not always possible, but I do appreciate all the feedback is is very meaningful to me.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Ross spoke about when he would like to return to AEW if his health permits it. You can read about that here.

