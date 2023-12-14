A new title matchup has been added to ROH Final Battle.

El Hijo del Vikingo will be defending his AAA Mega Championship against Black Taurus at the pay-per-view event, which takes place this Friday from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Here is the updated card for ROH Final Battle, which will air exclusively on ROH HonorClub:

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Billie Starkz

Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination match to crown a new ROH World Television Champion: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. TBD

Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor

I Quit match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese

Jay Briscoe Tribute match: FTR & Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship