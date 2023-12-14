A new title matchup has been added to ROH Final Battle.
El Hijo del Vikingo will be defending his AAA Mega Championship against Black Taurus at the pay-per-view event, which takes place this Friday from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
As announced on #AEWDynamite!
THIS FRIDAY | Dec 15th@CulwellCenter | #ROHFinalBattle
️ https://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn@luchalibreaaa Mega Championship@vikingo_aaa (c) vs. @Taurusoriginal
Final Battle will broadcast for #HonorClub Subscribers Only | https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/YjEc485Q2i
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 14, 2023
Here is the updated card for ROH Final Battle, which will air exclusively on ROH HonorClub:
ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Billie Starkz
Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination match to crown a new ROH World Television Champion: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. TBD
Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor
I Quit match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese
Jay Briscoe Tribute match: FTR & Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson
El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship